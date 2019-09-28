Image copyright Cerne Abbas Historical Society Image caption The village and surrounding areas was sold in 75 lots

Residents of a Dorset village are recreating an auction to mark 100 years since the entire area was sold off by one of the county's biggest landowners.

In 1919, Cerne Abbas near Dorchester was a run-down outpost of the Pitt-Rivers family estate.

The aftermath of World War One had meant there was a shortage of tenants so the family decided to sell up.

The auction of about 4,700 acres of property and land by Alexander Pitt-Rivers raised £67,402.

The re-enactment at St Mary's Church on Saturday has been organised by the Cerne Abbas Historical Society with the role of auctioneer - Mr HS Senior of Senior and Godwin - played by Gary Batt of Duke's of Dorchester.

In the 1906 book by Sir Frederick Treves - Highways and Byways in Dorset - Cerne Abbas is described as "decaying and strangely silent" with boarded-up windows and gates falling off their hinges.

Society chairman Mike Clark said: "It was increasingly difficult to find tenants, the village is a distance from the family's main holdings in North Dorset and was in quite a sad state of disrepair, so for all of those reasons it was not economic to continue holding the village."

Image copyright Cerne Abbas Historical Society Image caption Houses in The Pitchmarket, now known as Abbey Street, were in a poor state of repair

Image caption Four cottages and a motor garage in Abbey Street were bought by Harry Tite for £340

According to the Dorset County Chronicle, on the day of the sale Dorchester Town Hall was packed.

The properties were sold in 75 lots with public buildings such as the school and Wesleyan Chapel given to the village.

One group of properties, now a craft shop, was bought by saddler Henry Paulley for £250.

Susie Thorpe, who runs the shop, plays the part of Mrs Paulley in the re-enactment.

She said: "It's just incredible when you look at the figures. Mr Paulley was very enterprising.

"We have in the past had people from the Paulley family come through the shop door and say, 'I was born here'."

Rev Jonathan Still of St Mary's said: "Cerne Abbas became a place where people became individually responsible for their properties and their lives. It's a very major development of the community life of this village."

Image caption The Paulley family were saddlers and harness makers