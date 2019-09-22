Motorcyclist killed in crash with caravan in Purbeck
- 22 September 2019
A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a caravan.
The crash happened on the B3351 near Rempstone in Purbeck, Dorset, at about 18:00 BST on Saturday.
Police said the motorbike collided with a Peugeot Boxer and the biker, a man in his 30s from Poole, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dorset Police has appealed for witnesses to the crash, including anyone with dash-cam footage, to come forward.