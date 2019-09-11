Image copyright Google Image caption Rodney Court is one of four tower blocks due to undergo major renovations

A council is considering buying back several flats to allow the renovation of four tower blocks.

The Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council plan comes after 33 home owners in Poole were asked to each pay up to £56,000 for the works.

A report said BCP had reserves to buy five or six flats but would have to borrow cash to buy them all at a cost of £5m.

Opposition councillors have called the proposals "plain wrong".

BCP's scrutiny board heard on Monday that 33 leaseholders in Drake Court, Grenville Court, Nelson Court and Rodney Court would have to pay between £46,000 and £56,000 for their share of the £20m renovation project - about £20,000 more than initially expected.

'Taxpayer burden'

The authority is considering requests from some owners to buy back the homes, which would also help meet a shortage of one and two bedroom social housing.

The report recommends the council acquires a "limited number" of the homes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

But Conservative councillor Mike Greene said: "I don't believe any reasonable organisation should be expected to take this and place the burden on the taxpayer."

Housing councillor Kieron Wilson said: "We are trying to help out residents, to support them. We are trying to provide them with an option."

Mr Greene recommended the council abandon the plans, and was backed by other committee members.

The report will be considered by the council's cabinet later.