Image copyright RNLI Image caption The RNLI said it had suffered a "perfect storm" of worsening finances and increased demand

The RNLI plans to cut 135 jobs after a "shortfall in funds", it has said.

The lifeboat charity said 95 of the paid roles set to be lost were permanent and 40 were temporary, with "most" of the threatened jobs based at its headquarters in Poole, Dorset.

In the last financial year its available resources dropped by £28.6m.

It said it was unable to say how much money the redundancies would save or if frontline personnel would be affected

Image copyright RNLI Image caption RNLI chief executive Mark Dowie said the charity needed to have fewer staff

Mark Dowie, who became the RNLI's chief executive four months ago, said: "This reduction in jobs isn't a reflection on the value I, or the organisation, places on individuals.

"But we must do things in a more efficient way and this means we will need fewer people."

He added the financial problems were the result of a "perfect storm" in which there was a shortfall in funds at the same time as "more people than ever" needing its services.

The RNLI's annual report and accounts said the charity was in a "healthy position" at the end of 2018.

However, the charity's £250m investment portfolio dropped in value by £10m, it paid £9m into its pension fund and legacy income fell by £8.5m.

It also recorded an annual operating loss of £6.3m.