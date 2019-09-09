Dorset

Second arrest over rape of 11-year-old girl on Portland

  • 9 September 2019
Land south of Easton off Park Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The girl was attacked next to stone quarries off Park Road, south of Easton

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of raping an 11-year-old girl in Dorset.

Dorset Police said the girl was attacked close to stone quarries near Easton on Portland in the early hours of 31 August.

She had walked down a track to an old stone windmill after she and her 14-year-old friend met a male cyclist.

The force said officers had arrested a 22-year-old man who was assisting them with their inquiries.

An 18-year-old man who was previously arrested suspicion of rape on 1 September will face no further police action, the force added.

The girl continues to be supported by specially-trained officers.

Police have appealed for anyone who saw two girls with a male cyclist in Easton Square or along Park Road in the early hours of Saturday 31 August to come forward.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites