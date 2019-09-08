Image copyright Google Image caption The coroner's and magistrates' courts closed as part of nationwide cuts to the courts estate

Plans to turn Bournemouth's former court and police buildings into a new 1,500-pupil academy school have been approved.

Under the plans, the magistrates' court and Grade-II listed coroner's court will be turned into a primary school and sixth-form centre.

The police station will be replaced with a five-storey secondary school.

The academy is expected to admit its first 150 reception and year 7 pupils next September.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) councillors spent two hours considering the traffic implications of the scheme before approving it on Thursday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Aspirations Academies Trust, which will run the school, said it was "delighted".

Bournemouth Magistrates' Court in Stafford Road closed in January 2017 as part of country-wide cuts to the courts estate in England and Wales.

The coroner's court moved to the town hall in September 2016.

Bournemouth's police relocated to a new station on the opposite side of Madeira Road which opened in 2010.