Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was reportedly attacked on land near Easton, police said

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping an 11-year-old girl in Dorset.

The victim was attacked at the site of an old windmill near Easton on Portland in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said.

She was with a 14-year-old friend when she met the man, who was on a bicycle, at about 03:00 BST, detectives added.

The suspect has been released on bail while the police investigation continues.

Det Insp Wayne Seymour appealed for sightings of the three people, who he said walked together from Easton Square, along Park Road and down a track to the windmill, south of Easton.

He added: "I would urge members of the public to refrain from speculation in relation to this incident, particularly on social media, as it could impact the ongoing investigation."