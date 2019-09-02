Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near the Clay Lane junction with the B3157

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Dorset.

The man, aged in his 40s and from Wiltshire, was taken to hospital by helicopter after crashing on the coast road between Abbotsbury and Swyre on Sunday.

He died at Southampton General Hospital in the early hours of Monday.

The crash involving a Honda bike and a BMW 1 series happened near the Clay Lane junction with the B3157 just after 14:00 BST.

The man's family has been informed and is being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police said the motorbike had been travelling east and the car was heading in the opposite direction when they collided.

The occupants of the car were not seriously injured, officers said.

Anyone who saw either vehicle before the crash or who has dashcam footage was urged to contact police.