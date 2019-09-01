Image copyright Blades Aerobatic Display Team Image caption The Blades Aerobatic Display Team was among the performers

An estimated 812,000 people attended one of UK's biggest annual air festivals, organisers have said.

Aerobatic displays and vintage planes were on show at the 12th Bournemouth Air Festival, held over four days.

The usual Red Arrows performance was absent from this year's event, while the display team is on a nine-week tour of North America.

A large fire on the East Cliff on Thursday's opening day is being treated as a possible arson by police.

The festival said the planes generated 275 tonnes of carbon emissions which were offset by planting trees in the area and by supporting a project to protect the Amazonian rainforest.

Image copyright Martin Hoare Photography Image caption Bournemouth Pier was a vantage point for a fly-past by an Avro Lancaster

Image copyright Martin Hoare Photography Image caption World War Two aircraft were among the vintage planes on show

Image copyright PA Image caption The British Army's Tigers Parachute Display Team landed on the beach

Image copyright PA Image caption An estimated 812,000 people attended the event

Image copyright PA Image caption A Saab Draken was among the aircraft making debuts in Bournemouth

Image copyright Martin Hoare Photography Image caption A helicopter's pyrotechnic display illuminated the sky after sunset