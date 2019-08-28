Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Dorset Police is recruiting a civilian worker to help manage its social media content and that of Devon and Cornwall Police

A chief constable has criticised police starting pay following a jibe by the home secretary about his force recruiting a social media officer.

Dorset Police has advertised a full-time role with a salary of £25,556.

Priti Patel tweeted forces should not "waste taxpayers' money on inflated salaries for unnecessary jobs".

Chief Constable James Vaughan said police needed "professional staff" and starting salaries for officers, set nationally, were "too low" at £18,450.

The salary for a Dorset police officer can rise from £18,450 to £40,128 within seven years of joining.

Dorset Police has advertised a position of a social media officer at its Winfrith headquarters, to develop content "to support force activity, operations and engagement" on digital platforms for both Dorset and Devon and Cornwall Police.

In response to media reports about the advertised job, Ms Patel tweeted: "We will give the police the resources they need to keep the streets safe, but they mustn't waste taxpayers' money on inflated salaries for unnecessary jobs.

"The public want more police officers and fewer social media officers," she added.

Image caption Mr Vaughan said he encouraged a debate on police starting salaries

In a statement, Mr Vaughan said the social media role required "significant expertise and a degree-level qualification".

"I hope this unhelpful reporting does not serve to undermine the necessary and valuable work of tens of thousands of police staff... who make a significant difference to frontline policing."

He said the coverage had raised the issue of starting salaries of police officers, which he said was set nationally and had been "eroded significantly" in recent years.

The Home Office has been approached for comment.