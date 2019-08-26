Image copyright DWFRS Image caption Police have started an investigation after the barn in Marnhull was damaged by fire

A fire which ripped through a large barn in rural Dorset may have been started by arsonists, police have said.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the Crown Road area of Marnhull shortly after 20:30 BST on Saturday.

Crews worked into the early hours of the morning to extinguish the blaze and had warned residents to keep their windows shut because of the smoke.

Nobody was injured in the fire. Dorset Police said it was investigating and the cause is currently unexplained.

The force said it was appealing for anybody who may have seen suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

Image copyright DWFRS Image caption Firefighters worked throughout the night to bring the blaze under control