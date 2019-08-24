Image copyright Keith Edkins Image caption The Lower Gardens is a popular area for visitors to Bournemouth

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assault after three people were stabbed following a fireworks display in Bournemouth town centre.

Dorset Police said the three suffered puncture wounds, with one taken to hospital after the attack in the Lower Gardens at about 22:25 BST on Friday.

Crowds had gathered in the area for the resort's regular summer fireworks.

A Section 60 Order has been put in place giving police special search powers.