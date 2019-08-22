Image copyright Sumi Thaker Image caption Sumi Thaker said his daughter had a "thirst for enjoying life"

A teenager died after collapsing on a nightclub dance floor from an ecstasy overdose, an inquest heard.

India Thaker, 18, went into cardiac arrest at an all-night event at the O2 Academy in Bournemouth in March.

Ms Thaker, from Thatcham, Berkshire, made 13 "bombs" from ecstasy powder and cigarette papers and took at least four, the inquest was told.

Her death at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital was drugs-related, said senior Dorset coroner Rachael Griffin.

Ms Griffin said it should serve as a warning about illegal substances.

Image caption Ms Thaker collapsed on the nightclub's dance floor

The inquest heard the teenager travelled from her home with two friends to attend the event on 30 March, hosted by Bristol dance duo My Nu Leng.

Giving evidence, her friend Alana Chart said Miss Thaker had taken drugs "a couple of times" on previous occasions.

India created 13 "bombs" from ecstasy powder and cigarette papers at a hotel room earlier in the evening, she told the hearing.

She said India had put some of the drug on her gums and remarked it had a "strong taste".

Image copyright Sumi Thaker Image caption Ms Thaker said the ecstasy had a "strong taste"

Ms Chart said India consumed at least four bombs during the evening after taking them into the venue concealed in her underwear.

Ms Thaker collapsed at about 03:30 BST, the Bournemouth hearing was told.

She suffered multiple organ failure and had a "high concentration" of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, in her blood.

She died later that morning at Royal Bournemouth Hospital from an overdose of MDMA.

India's father, Sumi Thaker, described her as having a "thirst for enjoying life".

"She was an adventurous, outgoing child who embarked on a course of action that night that wasn't representative of the life she led," he said.

He said India was a keen photographer who had planned to study the subject at Falmouth University.