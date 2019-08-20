Image copyright Landowner Flagcliff Management Image caption Each beach hut features about 13sqm of floorspace and an individual balcony

Plans for new beach huts designed to help protect a Dorset cliff from erosion have been unveiled.

Landowner Flagcliff Management has applied for permission to erect 28 raised cabins at Flaghead Chine, Poole.

The developers said the structures, on two tiers and built on stilts, would be piled into the ground to improve the stability of the cliff.

The plans are due to be considered by Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council.

Each beach hut features about 13 square metres of floorspace and an individual balcony providing panoramic views of the beach, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image copyright Landowner Flagcliff Management Image caption The structures would be built on stilts and piled into the ground

A statement from the developers said the huts' design was "innovative" and would "vastly enhance the tourism offer".

The planning application is open to public comment until mid-September.