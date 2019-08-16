Image copyright Police handout Image caption Eileen Samways was reported missing from her home in Wareham on Thursday

An air and land search is under way for a 72-year-old woman who has gone missing from her home in Dorset.

A police helicopter and search and rescue teams using 4x4 vehicles have been scouring woodland near Eileen Samways' home in Wareham.

Dorset Police said Ms Samways was reported missing from her Sherford Drive home on Thursday and was last contacted on Wednesday morning.

She is described as very slim, 5ft 3in (160cm) tall with short grey hair.

Ch Insp Rob Chalkley said he was "very concerned" for Ms Samways and made a direct appeal for her to get in touch.

He added: "It may be possible she has sought shelter in woodland and I would ask walkers to be vigilant and contact us if they see a woman matching the description given."