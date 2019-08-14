Fire breaks out at Poole's Ryvita crispbread factory
- 14 August 2019
An investigation is under way after a blaze broke out at a Ryvita factory in Dorset.
The blaze in the building where the firm's crispbread is made, off Old Wareham Road, Poole, started at about 08:10 BST.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said it took six crews to extinguish the flames.
No employees are believed to have been inside at the time the fire started and no-one was injured.
The Jordans and Ryvita Company confirmed there had been a fire in its factory but has not yet commented further.