Image copyright Google Image caption It is the second time the vet practice has been burgled in recent weeks

A vet practice has been broken into and dangerous drugs stolen for the second time in less than three weeks.

Euthanasia drugs and the anaesthetic ketamine were among substances taken in the first raid at Moorcroft Veterinary Practice in Weymouth on 19 July.

Police said more ketamine had been stolen in "an identical break-in" in the early hours of Thursday and cash was taken from the till.

Officers said anyone taking the drugs was putting themselves at serious risk.

The break-in was discovered following a report of a suspicious man in the garden of a house in Dorchester Road at about 02:25 BST.

Officers discovered a cabinet containing the practice's dangerous drugs had been forced open.

It followed another break-in during the early hours of Friday 19 July when the entire contents of the cabinet was stolen, including euthanasia and anaesthesia drugs.

PC Tom Arnold, of Dorset Police, said: "The drugs stolen are only normally administered under clinical supervision.

"Taken in excess these drugs could lead to serious injury or death.

"Anyone who thinks they've taken any of these drugs should go straight to A&E and take the packaging with them."