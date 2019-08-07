Sherborne death: Son denies father's murder
- 7 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has denied murdering his 73-year-old father who was found fatally wounded at a house in Dorset.
Robert Hodgson died because of a head injury he suffered at the home in Ridgeway, Sherborne, on 21 May.
Dominic Hodgson, 36, from Sherborne, appeared at Winchester Crown Court earlier and pleaded not guilty to murder.
He was remanded in custody ahead of his trial, which is due to start on 4 November.