Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption The fire apparently started underneath a block of flats in Wolverton Road

A fire under a block of flats in Boscombe is being treated as suspected arson by police.

The blaze is believed to have started at about 20:00 BST on Saturday in a vehicle parked underneath a property in Wolverton Road.

Road closures were put in place and residents were evacuated and offered temporary accommodation by the local council, Dorset Police said

There were no reports of anyone injured in the fire.

Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Police evacuated nearby homes while the fire was being put out

Det Con Sara Freestone said it had caused "significant disruption" to residents. She appealed for witnesses.