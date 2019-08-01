Image copyright Other Image caption John Martin was born in Essex and had been an accountant before retiring to Weymouth

The funeral of a local radio listener who sent a thank you card to his favourite station after his death has taken place in Dorset.

John Martin from Weymouth, a regular caller to BBC Radio Solent's Breakfast in Dorset show, arranged for the card to be sent to the broadcast team.

After learning the 83-year-old had no relatives, presenter Steve Harris asked listeners to pay their respects.

Dozens responded by attending the funeral at Weymouth Crematorium.

Fr Jeremy Brading, rector of Chickerell and Fleet, told the congregation Mr Martin was born in Essex and had been an accountant before retiring to Weymouth 20 years ago.

Image caption Dozens of people attended the funeral of "John from Weymouth" who had no relatives

Image caption "John from Weymouth" was a regular listener to the Breakfast in Dorset programme

Image caption John Martin attended outside broadcasts and often sent cards to the radio team

He kept a "meticulously organised" collection of stamps, postcards and coins and wanted to make sure his matters were in the same orderly state when he died.

After the service, Donald Ramsey, who lived in the same sheltered housing block as Mr Martin, said he was a "very quiet man" and "excellent at quizzes".

"Whenever we had a quiz night, he won," he said.

Solent listener Trish Brown said: "The service was absolutely lovely. I didn't know John but I heard Steve on the radio and I thought it would terrible if no-one turned up."

Carole Caple, who also heard John's story on the radio, said it should encourage others to reach out and make friends.

She said: "Share your life and your generosity. I think we have missed out in not knowing John."

Show presenter Mr Harris, who gave the eulogy at the service, said the team was "saddened but incredibly moved" to have received the card.

Reading the card on air, he said "John from Weymouth" was known as a regular listener to the show and he had initially assumed John was writing to wish the show a happy sixth birthday.

A spokesman for Mustoe Shorter solicitors in Dorchester confirmed their client, John Martin, had instructed them to send the card in the event of his death.

The spokesman said Mr Martin, died on 26 June and had no surviving relatives.