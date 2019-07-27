Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Colin Lazenbury died in hospital on 14 July

A motorcyclist who died two months after a three-vehicle crash "will be remembered for his outgoing personality", his family has said.

Colin Lazenbury, 54, from Bournemouth, was involved in the collision on West Cliff Road on 26 May.

Police said his blue Yamaha motorbike was in a collision with a Volkswagen Sharan and then a Peugeot 307. He died in hospital on 14 July.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences.

A tribute, released by police on behalf of Mr Lazenbury's family, described him as "an amazing partner, son, brother, father, grandfather and friend".

"Loving, loyal, kind, caring and considerate, he will be remembered for his outgoing personality and his ability to befriend everybody."

The arrested man, from Nuneaton in Warwickshire, has since been released while inquiries continue.