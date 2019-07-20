Dorset

Sixty firefighters tackle Corfe Mullen scrap metal blaze

  • 20 July 2019
Scrap metal yard in Corfe Mullen Image copyright @DWFireRescue
Image caption Crews were sent to the site in Candys Lane, Corfe Mullen, shortly after 05:30 BST

Sixty firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a scrap metal recycling centre in Dorset.

Crews were sent to the site in Candys Lane, Corfe Mullen, at 05:31 BST after reports of a "well-developed fire".

Residents living in the surrounding area have been advised to keep their doors and windows shut.

A Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said no casualties had been reported. Crews are expected to remain at the site all day.

