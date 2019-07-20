Sixty firefighters tackle Corfe Mullen scrap metal blaze
- 20 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Sixty firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a scrap metal recycling centre in Dorset.
Crews were sent to the site in Candys Lane, Corfe Mullen, at 05:31 BST after reports of a "well-developed fire".
Residents living in the surrounding area have been advised to keep their doors and windows shut.
A Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said no casualties had been reported. Crews are expected to remain at the site all day.