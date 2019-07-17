Image copyright Catherine Southon Auctioneers Image caption The prop chocolate bar and shiny slip of foil paper was the one Veruca Salt found in the movie

A Wonka bar and golden ticket from the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory has sold at auction for more than £15,000.

The "chocolate" bar, which is actually made of cardboard, originally belonged to actress Julie Dawn Cole who played the spoilt Veruca Salt in the movie.

Ms Cole gave them to her friend, Linda Carr from Sherborne 48 years ago when she was aged 12.

The items were sold along with photographs of the actress for £15,808.

The collection had been estimated to sell for £12,000 at the auction held in Selsdon, Surrey, by Catherine Southon Auctioneers & Valuers.

Image caption Julie Dawn Cole starred as Veruca Salt in the 1971 movie

In the movie, Veruca Salt found the golden ticket in the wrapper of the chocolate bar in the movie after her wealthy father got his factory staff to open thousands of Wonka chocolate bars in a bid to find a golden ticket.

Veruca Salt was one of the children, including Violet Beauregarde, Augustus Gloop, Mike Teavee - as well as Charlie Bucket - who got their hands on golden tickets in Wonka Bars in the movie.