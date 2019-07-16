Image copyright Google Image caption The two boys were found stabbed in Boscombe Spa Road, Bournemouth

A teenage boy has suffered "life-threatening injuries" after he was stabbed in a street.

Armed police were called to Boscombe Spa Road in Bournemouth after the boy and another teenager were found with multiple knife injuries, at about 13:00 BST on Monday.

Dorset Police said it was reported the boys were assaulted by males who fled following the attacks.

Three males, whose ages have not been released, have been arrested.

Both teenagers remain in hospital.

Police said the second teenager's injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the attack has been urged to contact the force.