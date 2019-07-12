Image copyright RNLI Image caption The diver was taken on board Weymouth's RNLI lifeboat (library picture)

A diver has died after surfacing unconscious off the Dorset coast.

A dive vessel west of Portland issued a Mayday call at 13:50 BST on Thursday, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said.

The diver, a man in his 50s from Eastleigh, Hampshire, was transferred to Weymouth's RNLI lifeboat but died a short time after arriving at Dorset County Hospital.

Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious.

A helicopter paramedic was winched aboard the lifeboat to assess the diver's condition, but it was decided to take him by sea to Weymouth while he received first aid, the RNLI said.

The diver's buddy was also taken to hospital for checks, the MCA added.