Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jade Collins had travelled the world and her "love for animals was magical", her family said

The family of a 26-year-old woman killed in a crash with a lorry have said "the world will be a darker place without her".

Jade Collins, 26, from Bournemouth, was driving a Fiat Panda along the A36 when the collision happened at Little Wishford on Tuesday afternoon.

Her family said: "Jade travelled the world to embrace all cultures and her love for animals was magical.

"We shall always be grateful for your love Jadiepops."

They added: "In her short time, she made her presence known. Her incredible enthusiasm for life and her kindness was immeasurable.

"Her ability to make you smile never failed to touch us all and lighten our hearts whenever she was around.

"Our family have lost a beautiful soul and a bright shining star in all our lives, and the world will be a darker place without beautiful Jadie."

The lorry driver was "shocked" but otherwise uninjured, Wiltshire Police said.

The road, between Stapleford and Wilton, was closed for almost seven hours following the crash. Any witnesses have been asked to contact the police.