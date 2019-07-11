Image caption South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said it would hand back its contract

An ambulance trust has announced it is pulling out of providing the NHS 111 phone service, blaming staff shortages.

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said it would hand back its contract to Dorset HealthCare University NHS Foundation Trust (DHC).

The telephone helpline for Dorset was rated as "good" by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in 2018.

The trust said the "resilience" of its service was an issue.

The advisors on the 111 phone service provide information on local health services or connections to a nurse or GP.

In a statement, SWASFT said it did not have other call centres to take queuing calls for its Dorset service in "times of extremis".

"The service has struggled to maintain the staffing levels needed to operate this Dorset-based service alongside the 999 emergency services operated by SWASFT across the South West."

It said DHC would be trying to find a new provider for the service and discussions were under way with unions and staff affected at the call centre in St Leonards.