Two business premises have been destroyed in a fire on a trading estate in Dorset.

About 75 firefighters were called to the Dreadnought estate in Bridport at 04:21 BST, Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Local residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed, although a "large plume of smoke" has now subsided, the service said.

The fire is under control and the cause is being investigated.

Nine premises were affected, of which seven had been saved, the service said.

Crews will remain on the scene during the day.

Image copyright Dorset & Wiltshire Fire Service Image caption About 75 firefighters tackled the blaze