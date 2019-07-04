Image copyright DWFRS Image caption The fire started at a house in Oak Avenue and spread to two properties in Chestnut Avenue

Residents in Christchurch who were forced to leave their homes when a house fire spread can now return home.

The fire broke out in a house in Oak Avenue at about 19:10 BST on Wednesday and spread to neighbouring homes in Chestnut Avenue, a garage and a camper van.

About 70 firefighters spent over three-and-a-half hours fighting the blaze in the two-storey house.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said there were no injuries.

Image copyright DWFRS Image caption Crews drew water from the nearby river to fight the blaze

Image copyright DWFRS Image caption The fire service said an investigation into the cause of the fire was under way

Dorset Police said: "Any residents from neighbouring properties that were evacuated as a result of the fire are advised they can now return to the cordon and arrangements will be made for them to return safely to their properties."

Crews remained at the homes overnight.

The fire service said "Our thoughts are with all those involved".

The service said investigations were under way but "at this stage, there is no information about a potential cause but there are no suspicious circumstances".