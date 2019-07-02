Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Janet Binning with a broken collar-bone and a rope burn on her neck

A woman broke her collar-bone when she cycled into a rope tied across a path.

Janet Binning, 63, was thrown 10ft (3m) from her bicycle in the crash and needed hospital treatment.

She also suffered a rope burn to her throat in the incident at Friars Cliff in Christchurch, Dorset, at 22:15 BST on Wednesday.

PC James Prowse called it a "mindless and very dangerous act" and appealed for any witnesses to contact his officers.

Lights on

Ms Binning had two front lights on her bicycle but was still not able to see the rope.

Her partner, who was cycling with her, called for an ambulance and she was taken to hospital.

The rope had been attached to a pulley used to lift the front hatch of a beach hut, but had been tied across the pathway to railings opposite.

Ms Binning said: "Someone probably did it for a prank or a joke and had no idea of the dangerous consequences.

"I really want people to be aware how much harm these silly pranks can cause people.

"I am in a significant amount of pain and have been left fairly incapacitated for a while because of this."

PC Prowse added: "The person or people behind this may have believed it was just a silly prank and I would urge them to contact us so we can establish what happened."