A woman has died and a driver has been arrested following a single car crash in Southampton.

The 51-year-old woman from Totton was travelling in a silver BMW 3 series that crashed in Mountbatten Way at about 23:00 BST on Sunday.

She died at the scene.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Totton, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis, Hampshire Constabulary said.

He remains in custody.

The woman's next of kin have been informed of her death and are being supported by specialist officers.

The road was closed overnight and has since reopened.

Anyone who saw the car before the crash is urged to contact police.