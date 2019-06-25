Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Allenview Road, Wimborne at 13:51 BST on Monday

A 93-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car as she was out walking.

She was struck by a white Chevrolet Trax on Allenview Road, Wimborne, Dorset at 13:51 BST on Monday.

The woman, from Ferndown, was taken to Poole Hospital for treatment to a serious head injury, but died in the early hours, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact police.

Sgt Nikki Burt said: "Our thoughts are with this woman's family and friends at this very difficult time."

Dorset Police said the driver of the car, a woman from Hampshire, was uninjured.