A man has been charged after a motorcyclist died in a collision on the A31 in Dorset.

Andrew Mann, 40, from Poole, was killed when his bike collided with a white Ford Transit panel van and a white Citroen Relay dropside lorry in April.

A 41-year-old man, also from Poole, who was arrested after the crash, has been charged with causing death by careless driving.

He will appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on 18 July.

The man, who was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, will face no further police action in relation to this offence, police said.

The crash happened on Tuesday 30 April outside Henbury Stud Farm near Sturminster Marshall at about 08:45 BST.