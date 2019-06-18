Sherborne's £4m Paddock Project art gallery approved
Plans for a new £4m art gallery have been approved.
Sherborne Arts Trust's Paddock Project in Sherborne, Dorset, will include three gallery spaces, a coffee shop and incorporate the town's tourist information centre.
Dorset Council approved the plans at a meeting on Tuesday.
The decision comes after several changes were made to the plans, including a repositioning of the main building.
The Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) withdrew its previous objection following the amendments.
Other concerns raised during a public consultation included increased traffic and parking issues.
However, those who supported the application described it as an "asset" to the town.