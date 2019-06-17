Image copyright markf Image caption Moonfleet Manor Hotel is undergoing roof replacement work

A three-year-old girl is reported to have suffered a fractured skull when she was hit by a piece of slate which fell from a hotel roof.

The child was injured on Thursday at Moonfleet Manor Hotel near Weymouth, the Dorset Echo reported.

The hotel said it had immediately ordered contractors to suspend roof replacement work, which began in February.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it had launched an investigation.

The victim, who was at the hotel for a swimming lesson, was injured at 10:55 BST near the pool entrance, the hotel said.

'Deeply shocked'

"This involved a slate which fell from the hotel's roof and hit a child on the head," the hotel said in a statement.

"The hotel's duty manager (who is a trained first aider) immediately went to the scene and administered first aid.

"The hotel team also called an ambulance and the child and the child's parent were taken to Dorset County Hospital in Dorchester."

The girl's father wrote on Facebook that she was operated on after suffering a fractured skull, the Dorset Echo reported.

The hospital said the girl was discharged on Friday.

Moonfleet Manor said it was "deeply shocked" about the incident and had immediately instructed its contractor, Rocare Building Services, to suspend work, while a safety assessment was carried out.

The HSE said it was "aware and making initial inquiries".

Rocare Building Services has been approached for comment.