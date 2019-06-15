Image copyright Google Image caption Albert Road in Bournemouth was cordoned off after the attack

Two men were stabbed after being chased by a group of teenagers through Bournemouth town centre.

Four men in their 20s were attacked by the young people in the pedestrian area of Old Christchurch Road, near Albert Road, at about 00:45 BST.

The two victims both suffered stab wounds to their legs which were not life-threatening, police said.

Their attackers were reported to have left in the direction of Horseshoe Common and Yelverton Road.

Albert Road remained cordoned off on Sunday morning as detectives examined the scene.

Det Con Ben Swain of Dorset Police appealed for witnesses to the "violent attack" and said there would be an increased presence in the town centre.