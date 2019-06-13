Image copyright Family photo Image caption Emily Longley had returned to the UK to study when she was murdered by Elliot Turner

The father of a student murdered by her ex-boyfriend has started a podcast to help others struggling with grief.

Emily Longley, 17, was strangled by Elliot Turner at his parents' home in Bournemouth in 2011. He was jailed for life with a minimum 16-year term.

Her dad, Mark Longley, who lives in New Zealand, decided to share his experiences because other people found it too difficult to talk to him.

He says he will one day forgive his daughter's killer but is not yet ready.

Emily, whose family moved from Bournemouth to New Zealand when she was 10, had returned to the UK to study business at Brockenhurst College and was living in Bournemouth with her grandparents.

She and Turner had a short but turbulent on-off relationship and, in her final text to her mother, she said she was thinking of breaking up with him "because of his controlling, threatening behaviour".

Hours later, 20-year-old Turner strangled her and left her dead in his bed.

Image caption Mark Longley said he was not yet ready to forgive his daughter's killer

In The Death Podcast, Mr Longley, a journalist, describes how Emily's death was played out in the world's media yet in face-to-face conversations she was rarely mentioned.

He understands now that people were afraid of saying the wrong thing but said, at the time, it was difficult to deal with.

He also said people were wrong if they believed grief ever went away.

"It's not a bad thing. I don't ever want to stop feeling sad that Emily died so the thing to do is find some way to manage it," he said.

"It's like some annoying relative that comes to live with you. You've got to find a way to live with each other and grief is like that."