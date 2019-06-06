Image copyright Google Image caption The children were aged nine and seven when they were moved next to their tormentors

Child siblings who suffered five years of "torment and terror" by neighbours have lost a damages claim against a council which housed them next to the "known" trouble-makers.

Abuse including vandalism, assaults and threats took place between 2006 and 2011, the Supreme Court heard.

One of the children made several suicide attempts, his mother said.

The court ruled Poole Borough Council had not "assumed a responsibility" to protect them from harm.

The pair were aged nine and seven when they moved to the Dorset estate.

Harassment started after their mother complained about damage to her car, the court heard.

'Attacks on home'

The older sibling, referred to in the judgement by the pseudonym "Colin", was "targeted for mockery" because of his severe physical and mental disabilities, judges were told.

The younger sibling, referred to as "Graham", ran away from home at the age of 10, leaving a suicide note, the court heard.

He and his mother were physically assaulted and suffered "attacks on the family home", judges were told.

They were not rehoused and the harassment continued despite court action against the perpetrators.

All five Supreme Court judges dismissed the claimants' appeal against an Appeal Court ruling in 2017.

They ruled it could not be said "that the claimants and their mother had entrusted their safety to the council, or that the council had accepted that responsibility".

The judges also struck out a claim arising from alleged negligence by social workers.

'Years of abuse'

Finally, they said the children could not be rehoused because "there were simply no grounds for removing the children from their mother".

In a statement, "Graham" said the ruling "glossed over the long-term failures of Poole Social Care to protect [them] from years of abuse, torment and terror".

His solicitor, Emma Jones, said the ruling established that local authorities "could owe a duty of care" in social welfare cases.

She said the family was considering taking the case to the European Court of Human Rights.

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council, which replaced Poole Borough Council in April, said in a statement: "We are satisfied with the outcome of the hearing and the judgement handed down."