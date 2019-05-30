Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics alerted police to the death of a woman in her 50s in West Walls, Wareham

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the "unexpected death" of a woman at a house in Dorset.

The 23-year-old was held after paramedics alerted police to the death of a woman in her 50s in West Walls, Wareham, at 14:59 BST on Wednesday.

Police said the man in custody and the dead woman were known to each other.

The force said officers were examining the scene and the public could expect to see an increased police presence. The woman's next of kin have been told.

Officers have appealed for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area to come forward.