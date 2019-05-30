Image copyright Chris Andrews Image caption The group were "coasteering" off Dancing Ledge on the Dorset coast

A man has died and eight people were rescued while taking part in adventure sports on the Dorset coast.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said a member of a "coasteering" group was seen in difficulties in the sea near Dancing Ledge on Sunday afternoon.

Nine people were recovered from the water but a man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coasteering involves swimming, scrambling and jumping along the tide line of rocky coastal areas.

Ambulance care

Coastguard rescue teams and Swanage RNLI lifeboat were involved in the search and rescue operation, along with the coastguard helicopter.

A Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA) spokeswoman said: "The casualty was winched to the clifftop by the Lee-on-Solent Coastguard Helicopter passed into the care of the ambulance service."

The rest of the group and instructors were taken to a nearby boathouse to be checked over by paramedics.

A statement from Land & Wave, which organised the trip, said the man who died developed breathing difficulties and fell unconscious in the water shortly after beginning the activity.

"The safety and well being of customers has always been our primary concern and we are confident that our staff did everything they could in an incredibly difficult situation," it said.

"We're all devastated and are doing everything we can to support the clients and staff involved."