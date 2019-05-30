Image copyright Google Image caption The dog was hit and dragged along the road from Buffalo Bar in Bournemouth

A man has been arrested after a dog was seen being thrown against a fence and punched in the head in a beer garden.

CCTV footage showed the large black dog being picked up by the throat and hit at Buffalo Bar, then dragged along Holdenhurst Road in Bournemouth.

A 39-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was held on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He has been released on bail while inquiries continue into what happened on 14 April.

Dorset Police said the arrested man was not the owner of the dog.

PC Emily Watkins said: "Following a detailed investigation, we were able to identify the dog's owners and he has been safely returned to them.

"The dog has not suffered any lasting physical injuries."