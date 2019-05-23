Image caption The man was airlifted to hospital from the house in Ridgeway, Sherborne, but later died

A man has been charged with the murder of his 73-year-old father who was found fatally wounded at a house in Dorset.

Robert Hodgson suffered a head injury at the property in Ridgeway, Sherborne, on Tuesday. He was airlifted to hospital but later died.

Dominic Hodgson, 36, who is from Sherborne, is due before Weymouth magistrates on Friday.

A cordon remains in place around the property and police are continuing to conduct house-to-house inquiries.

Police were called to Ridgeway at 17:11 BST on Tuesday to reports of a serious assault.

A post-mortem examination on Wednesday concluded Mr Hodgson died as a result of a head injury, Dorset Police said.

Det Insp Simon Huxter said: "Family liaison officers have updated Robert's family with this development and our thoughts are with them all at this extremely difficult time."