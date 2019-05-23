Dog punched in head in Bournemouth pub garden attack
A man seen throwing a dog against a fence and punching it in the head in a beer garden is being sought by police.
CCTV footage shows how the large black dog was picked up by the throat, hit and later dragged away along the road.
It happened at the Buffalo Bar, off Holdenhurst Road in Bournemouth, on the evening of Sunday 14 April.
Police and the RSPCA are treating it as animal cruelty and have released images of the man they want to trace.
PC Emily Watkins, of Dorset Police, said: "The footage of this incident is very disturbing and we have made attempts to identify this man, however these have so far been unsuccessful.
"I am now issuing an image of the suspect in the hope that someone may recognise him."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.