Two people have been seriously injured in a crash between a bicycle and a motorbike.

The crash happened on the A351 between Wareham and Stoborough in Dorset at 09:45 BST.

The cyclist, a man in his 70s from Farnborough, Hampshire, received life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital.

The motorcyclist, a local man in his 70s, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Poole Hospital.

The road between Worgret roundabout and Stoborough roundabout remains closed, with traffic diverted through Wareham town centre.