A man in his 70s has died in an attack at a house in Dorset in what police are treating as murder.

The man was attacked at the home in Ridgeway, Sherborne, shortly after 17:10 BST on Tuesday. He was airlifted to hospital but later died.

A 36-year-old man from Sherborne has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said he and the victim had been known to each other. A cordon remains in place around the property as forensic examinations continue.

House-to-house inquiries are taking place and high-visibility patrols will be carried out, police said.