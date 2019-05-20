Image copyright Cazza Dennett Image caption Some confetti was photographed washed into the sea at Castle Cove

A TV crew filming an episode of Don't Tell the Bride has been criticised for leaving plastic waste in the sea at a Dorset coast beauty spot.

The Friends of Castle Cove group said the crew for the E4 show "discarded" plastic confetti and table ornaments at the beach near Weymouth on Saturday.

Volunteers cleared some of the waste but said some was washed into the sea before they could get to it.

Programme maker Renegade Pictures has not yet commented.

The show, broadcast on E4, follows partners taking control of planning their weddings without any input from the brides.

An episode was filmed at the secluded sandy beach near Weymouth on Saturday.

Image copyright Cazza Dennett Image caption The crew had been filming an episode of Don't Tell the Bride which culminated with a wedding at Castle Cove

Steve Elsworth, of Friends of Castle Cove, said he had received an apology from the producer but said he told him members were "incensed... at the casual way that you polluted the sea with plastic".

"Our followers were too late to stop them leaching into the sea," he posted in a statement on Facebook.

"The pristine nature of the cove is one of the reasons why it is so treasured by our community."

Mr Elsworth said "no aspersions" were cast on the marrying couple.

Image copyright Cazza Dennett Image caption Plastic confetti was photographed on the beach

Access to the privately-owned beach was blocked off for five years after a landslip but a new set of steps was opened earlier this year following a successful fundraising campaign mounted by the Friends of Castle Cove.