Two held after man stabbed in back in Poole

  • 20 May 2019
The Cabin cocktail bar in Poole Image copyright Google
Image caption Two people have been arrested after the stabbing outside a bar and restaurant

A man has been stabbed in the back outside a cocktail bar in Poole.

Police were called to The Cabin in Old Orchard at 00:20 BST on Sunday after a man in his 30s suffered stab injuries.

The victim remains in hospital but police said his condition was not thought to be life-threatening.

Two men, aged 22 and 24, of no fixed address, have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Dorset Police has appealed for witnesses.

