Woman sexually assaulted in Weymouth doorway
- 18 May 2019
An 18-year-old woman has been sexually assaulted in Weymouth.
She was attacked in the doorway of a property in Frederick Place after leaving Actors Club in Maiden Street at about 04:15 BST, police said.
The attacker ran off when the woman's screams alerted neighbours.
Police say they are looking for a black man of athletic build in his late teens to early 20s with a shaved head. A police cordon remains in place at the scene.