Image copyright Family handout Image caption Rowan Lloyd was "beautiful, fun-loving and happy-go-lucky", his mother said

A coroner has criticised the lack of crossing points at a "busy junction" near several schools after the death of a 14-year-old cyclist.

Rowan Lloyd died in a crash with a lorry on Portland Road, Weymouth, on 6 June as he cycled home from school.

Assistant coroner for Dorset Brendan Allen said with no crossing points, pedestrians had to "guess when the lights are in their favour".

Dorset Council said improvements had been recommended, subject to funding.

Rowan died from multiple chest, abdominal and pelvic injuries.

Image copyright Google Image caption The busy junction has no pedestrian crossings, the coroner said

The teenager, who had been cycling on the pavement, crashed into a traffic light post and fell into the road under the wheels of the lorry's trailer.

He died at the scene.

Mr Allen said: "In my opinion there is a risk that future deaths will occur."

He added "urgent action" should be taken by Dorset Council.

Mike Potter, the council's road safety manager, said potential trip hazards had been removed from the area and the pavement edge had been marked as a warning.

He added: "Recommendations have also been made for the use of pedestrian crossings and advanced stop lines for cyclists to be incorporated into the signalled junction, subject to funding."

In a statement at the time of his death, Rowan's mother, Sara Rushton, paid tribute to a "beautiful, fun-loving, happy-go-lucky son, brother, grandson and nephew."

Rowan's father said: "Ro - you will always be in my heart. I love you so much, Robot."