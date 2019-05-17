Image copyright LDRS Image caption Campaigners claim the development would damage the town's heritage and tourism

Protesters opposed to proposals for 3,500 homes on farmland north of Dorchester gathered outside the first meeting of the new Dorset Council.

The Save the Area North of Dorchester (STAND) group were joined by climate protesters at the town's South Walks House on Thursday.

STAND claims the development would damage the town's heritage and tourism.

Planning councillor David Walsh told the meeting the site and others would be needed to meet housing targets.

Kate Hebditch, of STAND, urged councillors to prioritise affordable housing at a sustainable level, while Charminster councillor David Taylor called for the project to be stopped, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Mr Walsh said the proposals would be decided during a review of the Local Plan and warned government housing targets meant further greenfield sites were likely to be needed.

Also at the meeting were climate change protesters from the Extinction Rebellion group and, although the issue was not on the agenda, the authority voted to declare a climate emergency.